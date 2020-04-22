Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances P. (Duffy) ROTCHFORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROTCHFORD, Frances Patricia (Duffy ) Frances Patricia Rotchford passed away, April 16, 2020. She was 85 and affectionately known as "St. Frances." Fran was born on October 24, 1934 to John Thomas Duffy and Frances Smith, in the Borough of Manhattan in New York City. Her father was a Circulation Editor for the New York Times and her mother was a homemaker. Fran had two younger brothers, Jack and Tom. Her mother passed away when Fran was 10. At that point, she began caring for her younger brothers, while her father worked. Fran was very close to and loved her brothers deeply. In 1954, when she was 19, Fran met and married Frank R. Clary. At the time, Frank was a Private in the U.S. Army and Fran worked for a contractor, as an executive secretary, on the St. Lawrence Seaway. They had two sons, Ray and Scott. In 1956, The couple moved to Spokane. The marriage was short lived, but Frances remained in Spokane. Eventually, her two brothers moved to Washington state. As a single mother, Frances worked as an executive secretary for Earl McCarthy, who was an accomplished real estate developer. She was very intelligent and had uncommon quantitative and writing skills, which she attributed to her Catholic education. When Earl passed away, she became a legal secretary for James J. Workland who was a leading tax and business lawyer. For a short while, she tried to retire, but had become accustom to working and was invited to work with the accounting firm LeMasters & Daniels and Larry Wyatt as an accounting clerk. Each of these men were generous to and supportive of her. At times, Frances would take other temporary work to be sure to provide for her sons at special times like Christmas, Easter and birthdays. On June 11, 1971, Frances married Robert L. Rotchford Jr. Bob treated her with great love, generosity and respect. He was a true gentleman. He changed her life and the lives of her sons. He provided commitment, support, and consistent belly-laughing humor. Bob treated Fran's sons as his own. He would often quip that "Frances takes care of everything from the curb in." She would give a polite smile and wonder out loud whether he was "going to develop new material." Bob had two daughters from a prior marriage, Elise and Mary. The family merger was not the equivalent of the "Brady Bunch," but wonderful relationships developed and each family member genuinely cared for the others. Fran had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her son Scott and his wife Christine have three children, Alex Vota, Nicolas Clary and Mitchell Clary. Her grandson Alex and his wife Teri have two children, Aspen and Ethan. Scott's family resides in Colorado and Idaho. Her son Ray and his wife Staci have three children, Emily (Clary) Magnuson, Anna Jo Clary and Daniel Clary. They reside in Seattle and Spokane. Frances was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband Bob, brother Jack and sister-in-law Chris Duffy. She is survived by her sons, step-daughters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tom and his wife Julia and extended family in the greater New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island Regions. Frances had many qualities. She was a loyal wife, committed mother, friend, kind, generous and wrote cards for joyful occasions as well as times of sadness. She will be greatly missed and always remembered. The family extends gratitude to Hospice of Spokane for its care and support and Father Joseph Weitensteiner for holding multiple Masses for Frances in her final days. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be given to Hospice of Spokane, Morning Star Boys Ranch, which was a 53-year friend to Frances and her family, or the . In honor of state and county executive orders to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 crises, family members will hold a private inurnment ceremony at Holy Cross and plan to host a celebration of Frances' life later when social gatherings are safe. God bless. Please visit Frances' online memorial page at

