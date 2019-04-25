Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Rollande SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, Frances Rollande (Age 93) Born on August 6, 1925 in Massena, NY to Albert E. Robillard and Geraldine Freego, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She graduated from North Central High School in 1943 and then worked for Safeway counting ration coupons. Later, Frances was employed as a secretary for the FHA. She met Paul W. Smith from Garfield, WA at a dance at the Spokane Armory. They married October 9, 1948, and celebrated 60 years of marriage. Paul was self-employed in the machinery and trucking business while Frances did the bookkeeping. They raised a large family of eight children: Wesley Smith (Portia) and granddaughter Sarah of Federal Way, WA, Douglas Smith and granddaughters Darby and Kylie of Colbert, WA, R. Mark Smith (Jean) of Colbert, WA, and grandchildren Emma of Pocatello, ID and Wyatt of Colbert, WA, Lauretta Fitzgerald (Darrell) of Deer Park, WA and granddaughter Brenna of Los Angeles, CA, Suzanne Miller (Michael) and grandson Randall of Lake Tapps, WA, Paula Burton and grandchildren Alexander and Zara of London, England, Sara Clarkson (Mark) of Priest River, ID, Cecelia Rogers (David Darrow) and granddaughters Chloe and Sophia Rogers of Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul W. Smith and grandson Michael Gerard "MG" Miller. Frances is also survived by her numerous nieces and nephews and large beloved Canadian family. Paul and Frances travelled extensively, to all 50 states, Canada, and many trips to London. She loved to be surrounded by her large family and couldn't wait for someone to sit down and play cards. She loved watching WSU Rowing and Football as well as Zags Basketball. She was an avid bridge player at Assumption Parish and St. Thomas More as well as the VFW for over 50 years. Her Apple Pie was known internationally. Frances will be missed by many, but is now praising God from whom all blessings flow. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. with services starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019. Burial will follow services in Garfield Cemetery, Garfield, WA at 3:30 p.m.

