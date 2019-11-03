Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances SANDSTROM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANDSTROM, Frances Frances Sandstrom, age 96 years young, passed peacefully on October 24, 2019 with family by her side. Frances was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Can-ada in 1923. She had two sisters, Irene and Eileen. A few years later, the family moved to Seattle, WA and then on to Spokane. Frances spent most of her life as a proud Spokane resident, before moving to Walnut Creek, CA in 2017 to be close to her family. She graduated from Lewis & Clark high school in 1941 and was always happy to see old classmates at reunions and around town. At the age of 18, she married Richard Rosendahl and had her first daughter, Ann. In 1965, she married Leo Sandstrom and had her second child, Elizabeth. Frances worked for many happy years in the business office of the "Phone Company", before retiring in 1983. She often reflected on the changes from the early days post WWII to moving to a modern office, where she gladly took on the challenge of mastering computers. She was very involved with the Telephone Pioneers of America, serving as Secretary and participating in numerous volunteer functions and, of course, social activities. She especially enjoyed the "Coats for Kids" program due to the interaction with the children. Frances served as a volunteer at KSPS, in Spokane for many years and was very proud to be named "Volunteer of the Year" as well as being one of their oldest volunteers. She always spoke about how much she loved going to work and the amazing people she got to work with. Prior to KSPS, Frances also volunteered at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. Frances will be remembered for her keen sense of humor, interest in trying new food and experiences, and her huge heart and love of social activities. She also seemed to have found the fountain of youth as she never seemed to age. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend, will be greatly missed, but we are thankful that we were able to enjoy her company for so many years. Surviving are her daughters, Ann White (and husband Bill) and Elizabeth Villaluz (and husband Dom), of Concord, CA, granddaughters, Susan Frisby of Boise, ID and Laura Kerbs of Elk Grove, CA, along with four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews. A memorial service will be held later in Spokane, WA.

