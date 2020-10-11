BATES, Francis E. "Frank" Born December 16, 1932, Frank passed away September 30, 2020. Frank was one of 8 children born to Rolly and Gladys Bates in Caldwell, Idaho. He studied Animal Husbandry at the University of Idaho where he met and married Shirley Harris in February 1952. Frank served in the Army during the Korean War. He liked to talk about his duties of driving a General around in Germany. After the war they settled in Boise, Idaho where Frank started working for American Linen (Steiner Corp, ALSCO). He started as a delivery driver and worked his way up to sales and service manager. He eventually served as manager for plants in Casper, WY, Anaheim, CA and finally Spokane, WA in 1979. He retired in 1995. Frank loved life! He enjoyed hunting and softball in his younger days. Woodworking became a passion later on. If you knew him, you likely have a lawn ornament, an Easter rabbit, a "Wilson" fence sitter, or a side table that came from Uncle Frank's House of Wood. His family was a source of joy for him. His mother and father started an annual family reunion that has lasted over 50 years. His numerous nieces and nephews refer to him as Favorite Uncle Frank. He is survived by sister Ceva of Portland, OR, his three children Rick (Susie) Bates of Eugene, OR, Pam Ramsey of Spokane Valley and Jodi (Ken) Tucker of Spokane Valley. He also enjoyed and doted on 7 grand- children, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime companion Karen Reiner and her children (Rick, John and Michelle). Because of his outgoing and fun-loving personality Frank has friends across the country who will miss him terribly. Preceding him in death were his wife (Shirley), 2 sons (Brian and Francis), parents (Rolly and Gladys), brothers (Stanley and Kyle), sisters (LoRayne Kerr, Carleen Davidson, Ellie Comfort and Yvonne Pfeifer). A celebration of life will be held Saturday October 24, 2020. Donations can be made in memory of Frank to the American Cancer Society
.