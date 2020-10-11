1/1
Francis "Frank" BATES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BATES, Francis E. "Frank" Born December 16, 1932, Frank passed away September 30, 2020. Frank was one of 8 children born to Rolly and Gladys Bates in Caldwell, Idaho. He studied Animal Husbandry at the University of Idaho where he met and married Shirley Harris in February 1952. Frank served in the Army during the Korean War. He liked to talk about his duties of driving a General around in Germany. After the war they settled in Boise, Idaho where Frank started working for American Linen (Steiner Corp, ALSCO). He started as a delivery driver and worked his way up to sales and service manager. He eventually served as manager for plants in Casper, WY, Anaheim, CA and finally Spokane, WA in 1979. He retired in 1995. Frank loved life! He enjoyed hunting and softball in his younger days. Woodworking became a passion later on. If you knew him, you likely have a lawn ornament, an Easter rabbit, a "Wilson" fence sitter, or a side table that came from Uncle Frank's House of Wood. His family was a source of joy for him. His mother and father started an annual family reunion that has lasted over 50 years. His numerous nieces and nephews refer to him as Favorite Uncle Frank. He is survived by sister Ceva of Portland, OR, his three children Rick (Susie) Bates of Eugene, OR, Pam Ramsey of Spokane Valley and Jodi (Ken) Tucker of Spokane Valley. He also enjoyed and doted on 7 grand- children, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime companion Karen Reiner and her children (Rick, John and Michelle). Because of his outgoing and fun-loving personality Frank has friends across the country who will miss him terribly. Preceding him in death were his wife (Shirley), 2 sons (Brian and Francis), parents (Rolly and Gladys), brothers (Stanley and Kyle), sisters (LoRayne Kerr, Carleen Davidson, Ellie Comfort and Yvonne Pfeifer). A celebration of life will be held Saturday October 24, 2020. Donations can be made in memory of Frank to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved