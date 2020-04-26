Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis J. "Bud" HANDWERK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANDWERK, Francis J. "Bud" Francis J. (Bud) Handwerk died peacefully in Spokane, WA on April 15th, 2020. Bud is survived by his three sons and their wives; Frank (Martha) Great Falls, MT, Hans (Beth) Spokane, WA and Terry (Susan) Queen City AZ, and his two step-sons, Mike (Debbie) Martin, Mount Vernon, WA and Reggie Martin, Cheney, WA. Bud was grandfather to 17 and great-grandfather to 23. Bud was born on September 20, 1931 in Hackensack, New Jersey to Francis J. and Edna Russell Cox. He grew up on a farm in South Dakota. He entered the USAF serving in photo surveillance during the Korean War. Later he was stationed at Fairchild AFB in Spokane at which time he met and married Elsa Anderson. They welcomed three sons into their home. They later divorced and he married Jeanne Martin, together they raised her two sons. After his military years, he managed grocery stores. After retiring from the grocery business he was the founder and owner of Blue Wing Kennels in Medical Lake, WA where he boarded and trained dogs. When he sold his kennel business Bud and Jeanne moved to LaConnor, WA. Bud was an accomplished hunter and fisherman spending many hours on Puget Sound. He passed on those skills to his sons and grandchildren. Bud was a talented carpenter and craftsman, he was generous with his skills helping many others complete building projects. After the death of his wife Jeanne, he moved to Spokane to be closer to family. A funeral will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Spokane Humane Society, 6607 Havana St. Spokane, WA 99217. The family would like to thank Moran Vista, Sacred Heart Medical Center and Hospice of Spokane for their care.

