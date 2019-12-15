Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank D. CLIFTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLIFTON, Frank D. Frank Clifton, 65, of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully at Hospice Care of Spokane on December 9th, 2019. Frank was born on November 11, 1954 to David and Mae Clifton in Spokane, WA. Frank is predeceased by his parents David Clifton and Mae Osborne and his brother, David Clifton. He is survived by his three sisters Ginny, Nita, and Libby; his two children, Wanita Clifton and Frank Clifton; and his six grandchildren, Aidan, Felicity, Cameron, Serenity, Natalie, and Frank. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Frank's favorite pastime was spending time with friends and family. He loved entertaining people with his amazing guitar playing and singing at family get-togethers and singing karaoke. He was always a crowd pleaser. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and watching various sports, especially NASCAR racing. He will be greatly missed by so many.

