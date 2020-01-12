Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank DALLY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DALLY, Frank (Age 80) Frank Dally was born in 1939, in Ventura, California, to Lawrence and Ethel Dally. He was part of a large family of beloved cousins, aunts and uncles, and his brother Peachy. Frank served for eight years in the Army Reserves. He worked hard all of his life, and was known by all for his strength and willingness to help anyone in need. He graduated from Barber College in 1964 and became one of the premier Men's Hair Stylists in the L.A. area. Frank met his wife Roni in 1975, and they shared 45 years together. They made it their life's work to make a home for children needing a helping hand. Frank was a devoted and protective father figure to many. Since moving to Deer Park, WA in 1990 Frank has been a well known figure in the Deer Park area. His deep conviction that an intact family could heal much of this world's woes led him to be involved in various men's groups focusing on fatherhood and strengthening the family unit. He was a strong believer in the Lord. Frank is survived by his wife Roni; children, Moses, Isaac, Adam, and Lacey (Kenny Ayers), Desiree Lancaster; numerous grandchildren, (including those in Deer Park - Kaitlyn, Kyla, Kira, Kimmy, Emi, and Kaleb); his devoted helper/sidekick Emma Hill; brother Mike Dally, numerous brothers/sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many dear, dear friends. Frank loved his family and friends deeply, and will be sorely missed by all. Frank went peacefully home to the Lord on January 4, 2020. He was laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Deer Park. A service celebrating his life will be held on January 24 at 2pm at Crossover Church, 16825 N. Newport Hwy, Mead, Washington. Cards and remembrances for the family can be sent to The Dally home, PO Box 1076, Deer Park, WA 99006.

DALLY, Frank (Age 80) Frank Dally was born in 1939, in Ventura, California, to Lawrence and Ethel Dally. He was part of a large family of beloved cousins, aunts and uncles, and his brother Peachy. Frank served for eight years in the Army Reserves. He worked hard all of his life, and was known by all for his strength and willingness to help anyone in need. He graduated from Barber College in 1964 and became one of the premier Men's Hair Stylists in the L.A. area. Frank met his wife Roni in 1975, and they shared 45 years together. They made it their life's work to make a home for children needing a helping hand. Frank was a devoted and protective father figure to many. Since moving to Deer Park, WA in 1990 Frank has been a well known figure in the Deer Park area. His deep conviction that an intact family could heal much of this world's woes led him to be involved in various men's groups focusing on fatherhood and strengthening the family unit. He was a strong believer in the Lord. Frank is survived by his wife Roni; children, Moses, Isaac, Adam, and Lacey (Kenny Ayers), Desiree Lancaster; numerous grandchildren, (including those in Deer Park - Kaitlyn, Kyla, Kira, Kimmy, Emi, and Kaleb); his devoted helper/sidekick Emma Hill; brother Mike Dally, numerous brothers/sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many dear, dear friends. Frank loved his family and friends deeply, and will be sorely missed by all. Frank went peacefully home to the Lord on January 4, 2020. He was laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Deer Park. A service celebrating his life will be held on January 24 at 2pm at Crossover Church, 16825 N. Newport Hwy, Mead, Washington. Cards and remembrances for the family can be sent to The Dally home, PO Box 1076, Deer Park, WA 99006. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close