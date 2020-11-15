GIBLER, Frank David (Age 82) December 2, 1937 - November 11, 2020 Frank David Gibler born December 2, 1937 in Spokane, Washington to Frank Loraine Gibler and May Pearl Gibler. Passed away peacefully on November 11th, 2020. After graduating from West Valley High School in Millwood, David joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1960. Shortly after, he met Oleta Hood, and they were married in February of 1962. They lived in Mt. View, California for a year and moved back to the Spokane Valley after the birth of their daughter Kerri. Frank lived in the Spokane Valley until his passing. He worked in the semi-trailer manufacturing industry, first at Comet Trailers, then Alloy Trailers, and retired from Reliance Trailers in 2001. He was preceded in death by his wife Oleta, his parents May and Frank Gibler, sisters Annamae, Marybell, Dolores, Francis, brothers Billie, Keith and Craig. He leaves behind a sister Georgia, brother-in-law Jack (Martha); daughter Kerri (Darren); son Keith (Daphne); grandchildren: Emily, Kayla (Dan), Meagan (Tiffany) Jake (Cambron) Kelsey and Courtney; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind dear friend Jeannine Sigler. Interment will be March 13th, 2021 at Riverside Memorial Park, N. 211 Government Way, Spokane, WA.



