KERNS, Frank F., Jr. (Age 81) Born Dallas, TX in 1938 went to be with the Lord December 18, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho after battling cancer. Preceded in death by daughter Candace C. Kems age 11, father, Frank F. Kerns, Sr. and mother, Harriett Kems. Survived by wife of 50 years, Judith A. Kerns, stepson Michael C. O'Brien, sisters Della Teigen, Carole Grose and Earlene Kerns, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Frank was schooled in California, graduating from Bellflower High and Long Beach State. Employed in the defense industry by North American Aviation as a draftsman and engineer working on the missile guidance systems and various military programs. Moved to Sandpoint, Idaho ln 1964 to his beloved ranch, where he ranched for 54 years raising cattle and enjoying the outdoors and wildlife that North Idaho offered. Worked as an engineer for Clare-Pendar, Advanced Input Devices (AID) and New Device lnc. (NDÐ working on switches and lighting systems for computers and various systems. A man of many hobbies, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, snowmobiling, skiing, four-wheeling, rebuilding machinery and his latest project restoring his 196I Corvette. A believer in our Lord Jesus Christ, Frank was a member of Northside Christian Fellowship on Colbrrn Culver Road Sandpoint, Idaho. Retiring in 2000, he enjoyed winters on the Anzona desert and summers in ldaho at the ranch. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Any donations, please make to Hospice of North Idaho, 2298 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815. English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign Frank's online memorial at

