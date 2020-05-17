ROSS, Frank J., Sr. With sad hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, Frank J. Ross Sr. 87, on May 10, 2020. Frank was born in Republic, Washington on August 5, 1932 to Frank and Marie Carmella Ross. He was the youngest of nine children and one of only two boys, all of whom have predeceased him. He attended Gonzaga High School (now Prep) and graduated from Gonzaga University with a BA in Education and a minor in music. He enjoyed playing the trombone and performed in several combos over the years. He married Mary Lee Larkin (who predeceased him in 1998) and they became loving parents of seven children. Frank and Mary Lee enjoyed family outings: camping, boating and travelling. They were longtime parishioners of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Frank modeled a strong work ethic in many occupations. For several years he owned and operated Shell and Conoco service stations. He enjoyed handling heavy road equipment in the construction field and for a time, was the service manager at Ulrick's Service Center. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he was president of the Evergreen Service Station Association and Commodore of the Spokane Yacht Club. He had an incredible capacity for seeing the world as full of adventure which kept him seeking new activities. Surviving him are his children, Jeanne (Pat) Hough, Lisa Ross, John Ross, Anne-Marie (Brian) Poole - all of Spokane - Frank Ross Jr. of Renton, WA, Katharine (Scott- deceased) Andrews of Seattle and Paul Ross. He leaves 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A private interment was held. The family is grateful for the many medical professionals who cared for our dad, especially the wonderful personnel in the cardiac unit at Multi-Care Deaconess Hospital. Memorial donations would honor his favorites: Poor Clare Nuns, 4419 N. Hawthorne St., Spokane, WA 99205 and St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1104 W. Heroy Ave., Spokane WA 99205. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.