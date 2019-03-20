KORBEL, Frank John, Jr. Frank John Korbel, Jr., 79, of Blanchard Valley, WA, went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 10,2019 at his home. He was born to Frank Sr. and Frances (Lachmann) Korbel on February 7, 1940 in Twin Falls, ID. The family resided in Sausalito, CA from 1941-1943, in Battleground, WA from 1943-1946 and finally in Blanchard Valley, ID where he was raised. He attended elementary and Jr. High school in Blanchard, ID as well as Newport High School. Frank married Ethel Jean Korbel on April 23, 1967 at the Blanchard Community Church. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers local 370 and 302 and was employed by numerous construction contractors in the Pacific Northwest as well as Alaska. He and Jean and their children lived in several places in the northwest but since the 80's enjoyed the peace of their cabin in Blanchard Valley. Frank was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1962 and was stationed at Sandia Base from 1958-1960. Frank is survived by his children Andrew (Letha) Korbel and Mary (Jon) Van Slyke; and his grandchildren Zachary (Alisha) Korbel, Cassie Nolan, Christian Van Slyke and Cera Van Slyke. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and his wife, Jean. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Blanchard Community Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank John KORBEL Jr..
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 20, 2019