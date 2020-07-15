1/3
Frank John PRA Jr.
PRA, Frank John Jr. (Age 87) Frank was born in Monterey, CA on October 8, 1932. He passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2020. Frank served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. He was a hard worker and worked until the age of 86. He was married to his wife Shirley for 38 years until her passing in 1998. He loved camping, fishing and motorcycle riding. He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa, Rhonda and Tina; and granddaughter Madison. We would like to thank Horizon Hospice for the loving care they gave to our dad. A private gathering will be held to honor Frank's life at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
5093285620
