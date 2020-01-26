Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Lewis HEISIG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEISIG, Frank Lewis Father of three, Grandfather of three, and Great-Grandfather of three. On January 19th, 2020, Frank Lewis Heisig, went home to be with the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Three is a good thing! Frank was a man full of God's Grace. He was peaceful, gentle, and kind. He never hesitated to support the goals of his grandchildren. If you had an event, practice, game, or graduation, Frank was there. The sight of Grandpa would always cheer you up when you were down and loved you despite your shortcomings. That's unconditional love. Preceding Frank was his son Jeff in 2003, now reunited with everlasting joy. Frank was born on June 12, 1924, on the homestead in Douglas County. In 1942 he was drafted during WWII and joined the Navy where he toured much of the Pacific on cargo ships. Retired from Kaiser Aluminum. He leaves behind his wife Mary of 71 years! The two of them together were one of Spokane's top dance couples. They danced to the tango, the waltz, and the swing. Frank now dances in front of his Lord Jesus forever and ever. Amen! A memorial service will be held on Wednesday January 29th at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum at Noon., 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane, WA 99208.

