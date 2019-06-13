Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank P. CICCARELLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CICCARELLO, Frank P. (Age 76) September 28, 1942 - June 6, 2019 Frank P. Ciccarello, died on June 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Frank was husband to Sandra Ciccarello, and father to five daughters and three sons. He was a proud, goofy, loving, generous grandpa to 26 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was born in New York City where he lived with his mother, siblings and grandparents from Sicily. In his adolescence, he spent four years in the Maryknoll Catholic Seminary, until he decided women and rock and roll were too tempting, and thus, spent his twenties as lead guitarist in the band, The Big Four. He met Sandra while working at Boeing in the 1960s, and married her in 1969, who subsequently ended his guitar-rockin' bachelorhood. He spent most his career as court stenographer in Washington and Idaho. The joys of his life were his grandchildren, cooking up a storm, kicking butt in Jeorpardy and reading theology books. As the Godfather of Italian pasta dinners, practical jokes and Jeopardy, his zest for life kept people fed, laughing and forever trying to beat him at Jeopardy. He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Leslee, mother Frances and older sister Rosalie. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 14th at 4:00pm at St. Peter Catholic Church, Spokane, WA. Pax Cristi.

CICCARELLO, Frank P. (Age 76) September 28, 1942 - June 6, 2019 Frank P. Ciccarello, died on June 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Frank was husband to Sandra Ciccarello, and father to five daughters and three sons. He was a proud, goofy, loving, generous grandpa to 26 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was born in New York City where he lived with his mother, siblings and grandparents from Sicily. In his adolescence, he spent four years in the Maryknoll Catholic Seminary, until he decided women and rock and roll were too tempting, and thus, spent his twenties as lead guitarist in the band, The Big Four. He met Sandra while working at Boeing in the 1960s, and married her in 1969, who subsequently ended his guitar-rockin' bachelorhood. He spent most his career as court stenographer in Washington and Idaho. The joys of his life were his grandchildren, cooking up a storm, kicking butt in Jeorpardy and reading theology books. As the Godfather of Italian pasta dinners, practical jokes and Jeopardy, his zest for life kept people fed, laughing and forever trying to beat him at Jeopardy. He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Leslee, mother Frances and older sister Rosalie. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 14th at 4:00pm at St. Peter Catholic Church, Spokane, WA. Pax Cristi. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close