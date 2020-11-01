1/3
Fred A. JACOT
JACOT, Fred A. June 19, 1938 - October 6, 2020 Fred recently passed away at his winter home in Yuma, AZ. He and his wife Dianne had wintered there for the past 23 years. Fred was married to Dianne Williams in St. Maries, Idaho on August 2, 1958. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Survivors include his wife Dianne, sons Douglas (Jean), Neil (LeeAnn) and grandchildren Aaron, Jessica (Bryce) Chapin, Dylan (Jackie), Alex (Leah) and Logan. Brother Sam (Donna) and sister, Betty Milton. Fred graduated from St. Maries H. S. in 1956. He later graduated from Kinman Business University in 1959. He began his career at Deaconess Hospital soon after. Later he joined Medical Service Corporation. He continued there until his retirement in 1995 retiring as President and CEO. Fred and Dianne enjoyed spending the winter months at their winter home in Yuma. Fred developed his artistic side by painting, woodcarving and wood burning. He also enjoyed many adventures in the Desert with his friends in various 4 x 4 Clubs while driving his "Rubi" Jeep. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Bessie and brother-in-law John Milton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
