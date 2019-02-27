Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TOHM, Fred Alvin, Sr. Passed away February 20th, 2019 shortly after his 94th birthday in Sandpoint, Idaho. Born in Canfield, Ohio to Carl and Ida Tohm, he was the eldest son of nine children. He is survived by his wife, Norma of six years and four children, Susan Raby (Ron), Fred Tohm Jr. (Judy), Cynthia (Cindy) Ertel (Paul), and Chris Tohm, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Donna, and two children: Carlene Murphy, and Robert (Bob) Tohm. He worked on his family farm in Youngstown, Ohio into his twenties when he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington. He soon met and married Donna (Darling). After leaving the Air Force, he moved his growing family to Chattaroy, Washington, where he farmed and raised livestock while working at Kaiser Aluminum in Mead, Washington until he retired in 1992 after 36 years. Tragically, he and Norma had to leave his beloved Chattaroy home after it burned down in a fire shortly before Christmas in 2015. He was a man of faith, a farmer, tradesman, inventor, craftsman, veteran, and family man. He taught by example, to work first and play later because having a strong work ethic mattered. He preached the golden rule, to be a good neighbor, and that family comes first. As a husband, he took great care of Donna in her frail health before she passed in 2006. He found love again with Norma through their church and their shared love of the Lord. They were married in 2012 when he was 87. As a grandparent, he held each grandbaby and sang to them. He watched them grow into fine people with families of their own. In many ways, he was a maverick. He lived life on his own terms and now he has left this place, soon to be in a better one. Funeral services for Fred will be held at 11:00am on Sunday, March 3rd, at the Deer Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, 809 S. Colville Rd., Deer Park, WA. For those who wish to attend, a private viewing will be held at Lauer Funeral Home at 204 N. Main St., Deer Park, WA from 9:00-10:00am before the funeral on Sunday March 3rd. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home To sign Fred's online guestbook, please visit

TOHM, Fred Alvin, Sr. Passed away February 20th, 2019 shortly after his 94th birthday in Sandpoint, Idaho. Born in Canfield, Ohio to Carl and Ida Tohm, he was the eldest son of nine children. He is survived by his wife, Norma of six years and four children, Susan Raby (Ron), Fred Tohm Jr. (Judy), Cynthia (Cindy) Ertel (Paul), and Chris Tohm, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Donna, and two children: Carlene Murphy, and Robert (Bob) Tohm. He worked on his family farm in Youngstown, Ohio into his twenties when he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington. He soon met and married Donna (Darling). After leaving the Air Force, he moved his growing family to Chattaroy, Washington, where he farmed and raised livestock while working at Kaiser Aluminum in Mead, Washington until he retired in 1992 after 36 years. Tragically, he and Norma had to leave his beloved Chattaroy home after it burned down in a fire shortly before Christmas in 2015. He was a man of faith, a farmer, tradesman, inventor, craftsman, veteran, and family man. He taught by example, to work first and play later because having a strong work ethic mattered. He preached the golden rule, to be a good neighbor, and that family comes first. As a husband, he took great care of Donna in her frail health before she passed in 2006. He found love again with Norma through their church and their shared love of the Lord. They were married in 2012 when he was 87. As a grandparent, he held each grandbaby and sang to them. He watched them grow into fine people with families of their own. In many ways, he was a maverick. He lived life on his own terms and now he has left this place, soon to be in a better one. Funeral services for Fred will be held at 11:00am on Sunday, March 3rd, at the Deer Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, 809 S. Colville Rd., Deer Park, WA. For those who wish to attend, a private viewing will be held at Lauer Funeral Home at 204 N. Main St., Deer Park, WA from 9:00-10:00am before the funeral on Sunday March 3rd. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home To sign Fred's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com Funeral Home Lauer Funeral Home

204 N Main St

Deer Park , WA 99006

(509) 276-7000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close