PRICE, Fred D. D.O. Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) Quickly, quietly, peacefully, my beloved husband of 54 years died on May 22, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Fred was born on October 27, 1942, in Paso Robles, CA. He had a happy childhood playing sports, hunting, and fishing with his family. He was a good athlete and wanted to be a basketball coach, but a knee injury deterred him. He instead applied to medical school. He was accepted to the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, MO. Before he even began classes, he was introduced to me by his next door neighbor and friend, and we were married six months later on March 14, 1966. Fred did his internship in Tucson, AZ, and went into private practice. Unhappy with long hours that stole family time, he met an Air Force recruiter one day at the hospital and with the lure of travel to Japan, he enlisted. We spent 20 years in the military, living in Japan, Germany, and on some stateside bases. Fred did general practice, headed an asthma clinic, and then became a Flight Surgeon working and flying with air crews, a job he truly loved. Fred retired January 1, 1996, and worked as the first Medical Director of CHAS, then as locum at various VA clinics. He touched many lives along the way, and liked to give his patients time to talk. He liked to say that letting them talk was a great medicine. Fred is survived by his wife Thea, his children David (Jennifer), Christine (Tim), and Susan, plus his five grandchildren, his older brother Samuel Price, and many loved relatives. There will be no services at this time, but a military funeral at the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake will be announced at a later day. Donations can be sent to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.