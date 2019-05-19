HOLSTROM, Fred Fred Holstrom was born in 1939 and grew up in the small farming community of Rockford, Washington. He appreciated the life lessons that being raised on a working farm provided him. Fred graduated from Rockford High School in 1957. Immediately after graduating he joined the Marine Corps. He was truly proud to be a Marine and had a deep love for his country. Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps he attended Spokane Falls Community College. He was employed at Acme Materials and Construction for 30 plus years. During his employment he was involved in many building projects around the Inland Empire. He took great pride in his work and had the cleanest truck on the lot. He was a teamster for 37 years. Fred enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and cruising on his Harley's. He enjoyed many trips and friendships he made on two wheels. He had an incredible sense of humor and was a devoted friend. He lived his life with respect and his word and handshake were his bond. He was an NRA member and a life member of Harley's owner group. Fred always loved animals, especially his many beloved dogs through the years. His true pride in life were his children Kami, Scott, and Felice and of course the love of his life, his wife Janell. Fred often said, "With the love of my family, I feel I have had everything I ever needed." He had a great life and will always be remembered by the good deeds he has left behind. Fred is survived by his wife Janell Holstrom, his children Kami Holstrom, Scott Holstrom, and Felice Orrell, daughter-in-law Kim Holstrom, daughter-in-law Melissa Holstrom, son-in-law Jordan Orrell, and his beloved grandchildren Jamis and Madyn Orrell. And don't forget his other canine "kids" Dozer and Pepper. A service will be held on May 23, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary