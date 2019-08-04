SODERBERG-JONES, Fred L. June 2, 1939 - June 22, 2019 Fred passed away peacefully in Seattle, WA. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Hilbun; his sons, Ronn Soderberg and Jon Soderberg and his wife Susan Whitehead; two granddaughters and four great-grand kids. He joined the Navy at 18. He then had a few blue collar jobs including working in the Corvette factory in Missouri. Then started his own business customizing vans. He later moved to Maui, HI for many years. Which he Loved! He worked maintenance at condos and drove a Taxi Cab. He moved back to the mainland to spend time in Spokane, Whitefish, MT. He went to Snoqualmie, WA where he spent his last nine years. He was an avid Nascar, Drag race fan, and you couldn't find a more devoted SEATTLE SEAHAWKS FAN! We are having a "PARTY" for Fred on August 10th 2019. Please email Terri @ [email protected] for info.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019