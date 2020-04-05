Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Peter ASHLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ASHLEY, Fred Peter Born in Spokane at Sacred Heart Hospital to Fred C. and Ruby (Walsh) Ashley on February 1, 1933, Pete passed away March 20, 2020, in the same hospital where he was born. Pete was the youngest of six children. Having five older sisters, Pete always joked that all his hand-me-downs were dresses. As a young boy, Pete was stricken with rheumatic fever and went to live at St. Luke's. After nearly a year in the hospital, Pete was still very sick and he was sent home to die. He thrived at home and lived close to 80 more years. Pete graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, Class of 1952. He enlisted in the Navy Air Force, later serving in the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge in 1956, he attended Washington State College for a year. Pete then went to work for Public Finance in Great Falls, Montana, later transferring to Ontario, Oregon, during which time he married Marian Malloy in 1962. They later settled in Spokane where he worked for Seattle First National Bank and welcomed their first daughter, Tara, in 1964. A transfer took the family to Pullman where their second daughter, Gemille, was born in 1968. They moved back to Spokane and their son, Merritt, joined the family in 1972. An opportunity moved the family to Moses Lake where Pete eventually joined the K-Mart Corporation. He returned to Spokane in the late 80s and worked at the Shilo Inn. He later enjoyed his retirement years driving an airport shuttle for The Hampton Inn. Pete had a unique sense of humor, always joking around. He loved his Dodgers, 49ers, Cougar football, Gonzaga basketball and the Spokane Chiefs. Pete is survived by his daughters, Tara Ashley (Spokane), and Gemille Wise and her husband Jon (Seattle); daughter-in-law Mauri Ashley (Boise, ID); grandchildren, Cody Lamb and Brock Ashley (Boise, ID) and Michael and Benjamin Wise (Seattle); sisters, Pat Howard (Loon Lake, WA) and Judy Ellis (Spokane); several nieces and nephews. He will be missed. Pete was preceded in death by his son, Merritt Ashley; parents, Fred and Ruby Ashley; sisters, Anita Johnson, Jo Peterson, Grace Brodhead; all five brothers-in-law, and three nieces and two nephews. At Pete's request, no service will be held.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020

