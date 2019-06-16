NUFFER, Fred Roy (Age 81) September 22, 1937 - May 18, 2019 Fred Roy Nuffer, long time resident of Deer Park and Spokane, WA, passed away on May 18, 2019 in Puyallup, WA. Preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen, he is survived by his eight children: Fara, Shanna, Kevin B, Doreen, Karena, Kevin N, Kyle, and Kimberly, and 13 grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Tahoma National Cemetary in Kent, WA. Please see the full obituary and share memories and condolences at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019