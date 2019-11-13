Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred VALDEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VALDEZ, Fred Fred was born on August 26, 1923 in Dixon, New Mexico. He peacefully passed on November 7, 2019, at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by Allene (Wampnar) Valdez, his wife of 66 years in 2012; his parents Augustin and Roberta (Archuleta) Valdez, his brother Nelson Valdez and his sister Ruby Tangman. He has lived in Spokane since 1963. Fred is survived by his children Diana, Michael and wife Beate living in Norway, Robert, Laurie, Tina and Jeanine; six granddaughters, five great-granddaughters, three great-grandsons; his siblings, Augustin, Tom, Theresa Lucero and Rosellen Vasquez all living in Albuquerque, New Mexico and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred truly loved all his family, and would have been great-great-grandfather with twins to be born in December 2019. The third set of twins in the family. Fred was the second oldest of seven children and was reared in Embudo, New Mexico. He was bilingual and was raised in a traditional Hispanic family environment. He came to Washington State during his service in the Army Air Corps. Fred was an airplane mechanic during WWII and transferred his skills to work on cars as a lifelong hobby. His career was varied working in bookkeeping, office management and federal civil service as warehouse foreman at Larson and Fairchild Air Force bases. He was a federal shop steward and was active in a local Hispanic organization. Fred was an outgoing person who never met a stranger. Anywhere he went he was likely to meet someone he knew or made a new friend. He had an amazing memory that his family envied. He could remember family stories, at times highlighted with his sense of humor. Most of all Fred was a man of faith. He was Catholic and prayed daily for everyone. He had "shrines" of his faith in his home which provided comfort to him. A Rosary and viewing will be held at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home at 1315 North Pines Road in Spokane Valley on Monday, November 18 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A Mass will be held on Tuesday November 19 at 10:00am at St. Paschal Catholic Church located at 2523 N. Park Rd. with a burial service at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. A gathering to celebrate Fred's life will be announced at the Mass. In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting donations to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. Please visit Fred's on-line memorial at www.HennesseyValley.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

