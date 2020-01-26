Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred William MASON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MASON, Fred William Fred William Mason of Deer Park, Washington, died January 17, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Fred was born on October 28, 1938 in Denver Colorado. Fred was always a guy who took care of his friends. One of the many things I love about him, I always felt safe with Fred around. In school, he was a straight-A student and would even correct the teachers when they were wrong. He would always stand up for what was right. Fed loved classic cars, car shows as well as talking about cars and airplanes, he followed drag racing with a passion. In his early adult life, Fred had a fast fishing boat that got him to his favorite fishing spot ahead of the crowd, and then he joined the National Guard. From there he joined the Navy where he received a lot of his technical training. After he left the Navy he went to work for the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). He took every school they offered him and could work on all kinds of equipment. He then went to work for BP (British Petroleum), where he spent over 20 years on the North Slope at Deadhorse, Alaska where he was a Fire Alarm Tech and kept the crews safe. Safety was his main concern as he helped to build the Alaskan Pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez, Alaska. He had a technical mind and knew how things worked. The stock market was a fun game for him. His family could not ask for a better husband and father. Fred is survived by Donna Clair Mason, wife, Deer Park, WA; Julie Kathleen Mason, daughter, Springfield, OR; Jonathan Alan Mason, son, Astoria, OR.

MASON, Fred William Fred William Mason of Deer Park, Washington, died January 17, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Fred was born on October 28, 1938 in Denver Colorado. Fred was always a guy who took care of his friends. One of the many things I love about him, I always felt safe with Fred around. In school, he was a straight-A student and would even correct the teachers when they were wrong. He would always stand up for what was right. Fed loved classic cars, car shows as well as talking about cars and airplanes, he followed drag racing with a passion. In his early adult life, Fred had a fast fishing boat that got him to his favorite fishing spot ahead of the crowd, and then he joined the National Guard. From there he joined the Navy where he received a lot of his technical training. After he left the Navy he went to work for the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). He took every school they offered him and could work on all kinds of equipment. He then went to work for BP (British Petroleum), where he spent over 20 years on the North Slope at Deadhorse, Alaska where he was a Fire Alarm Tech and kept the crews safe. Safety was his main concern as he helped to build the Alaskan Pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez, Alaska. He had a technical mind and knew how things worked. The stock market was a fun game for him. His family could not ask for a better husband and father. Fred is survived by Donna Clair Mason, wife, Deer Park, WA; Julie Kathleen Mason, daughter, Springfield, OR; Jonathan Alan Mason, son, Astoria, OR. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close