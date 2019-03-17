Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda L. GRAMMER. View Sign

GRAMMER, Freda L. Freda Louise Walter Putney Grammer, born July 23rd, 1934, passed away March 8th, 2019 surrounded by family. Freda was born to Ruby Story and Wesley Walters. She is preceded in death by her parents and step father Clyde Coleman; brothers Ben and Roy; and sister Hazel. She is survived by her brother Bob; children Bill (Terri), Ed (Eva), Debbie, Ruby and Leana; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In 1951 Freda married Bill A. Putney and they were happily married for 52 years. Through many travels they settled in Spokane, WA. Freda had a love for crafts and reupholstering furniture. Freda and Bill also managed the Cathedral Plaza apartments in downtown Spokane. Freda was one of the hardest working women no matter the job. After Bill's passing in 2003, Freda married Charlie Grammar in 2004. Charlie and Freda enjoyed the outdoors and their cabin in Ione, WA. Charlie adored Freda, each and every day they spent together, all the way up to his passing in 2017. Freda was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2008, but that did not stop the love and compassion her family gave her throughout those years. Family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and Royal Park for their compassion and care for Freda. Private interment to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to:

GRAMMER, Freda L. Freda Louise Walter Putney Grammer, born July 23rd, 1934, passed away March 8th, 2019 surrounded by family. Freda was born to Ruby Story and Wesley Walters. She is preceded in death by her parents and step father Clyde Coleman; brothers Ben and Roy; and sister Hazel. She is survived by her brother Bob; children Bill (Terri), Ed (Eva), Debbie, Ruby and Leana; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In 1951 Freda married Bill A. Putney and they were happily married for 52 years. Through many travels they settled in Spokane, WA. Freda had a love for crafts and reupholstering furniture. Freda and Bill also managed the Cathedral Plaza apartments in downtown Spokane. Freda was one of the hardest working women no matter the job. After Bill's passing in 2003, Freda married Charlie Grammar in 2004. Charlie and Freda enjoyed the outdoors and their cabin in Ione, WA. Charlie adored Freda, each and every day they spent together, all the way up to his passing in 2017. Freda was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2008, but that did not stop the love and compassion her family gave her throughout those years. Family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and Royal Park for their compassion and care for Freda. Private interment to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close