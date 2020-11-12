PINE, Freda (Age 97) July 13, 1923 - October 24, 2020 Freda Pine went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020. Her husband passed in March of 2005. She is survived by her five children: Kathy, Linda, Vernon, Joy and Pam, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held in her honor Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Assembly of God Church Lifeway Chapel located at 501 15th Street, Post Falls, ID.



