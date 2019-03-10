Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick A. PRIMMER. View Sign

PRIMMER, Frederick A. 1939 - 2019 Fred died peacefully on February 18, 2019 at Hospice House of Spokane. Fred was born in Spokane to Charles and Marguerite Primmer. He grew up in Valleyford, WA with his family and extended family. He graduated from Freeman High School. Fred met Deona Kopp in High School and they were married in 1959. They had two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Dan Primmer and Frank Primmer and his sister Helen (Primmer) Laird. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Deona (Kopp) Primmer; his brother Dennis Primmer; his children Troy Primmer and Lori (Primmer) Jordan; grandchildren Chad Primmer, Pat Jordan, Randi Jordan and Beth Primmer; great-grandchild Chase Jordan and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws and out-laws who all remember his smile and hours of entertaining conversations. Fred was always fascinated by airplanes and went to work for West Coast Airlines in 1959. He retired from Northwest Airlines after 45 years. Fred was an avid snowmobiler and raced many cross country snowmobile races. He also enjoyed drag racing his 1966 Triumph motorcycle, winning many trophies at the Spokane Raceway. He truly loved working on the farm and being able to have his family around to spend time with. He attended every event his kids or grandkids were involved in and was an amazing supporter of all their activities. He spent hours helping the Freeman HS Class of 1982 with their firewood project to raise money for their Senior Trip and is remembered for his great sense of humor and his support for his family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Fred Primmer on April 26, 2019 from 2 pm to 7 pm at Darcy's Restaurant, 10502 East Sprague, Spokane Valley.

