BUDINGER, Frederick Charles "Bud" (Age 83) Long-time Geotechnical engineer "Bud" Frederick Charles Budinger died at the age of 83 on May 5th , 2020 after complications from pneumonia. In l976, Bud established Budinger and Associates, then sold the firm in l995 to key employees: John Finnegan, Steve Burchett, and Scott Walters. He continued on as a consulting engineer and proudly watched the firm became one of the leading engineering firms in Spokane. He was a national lecturer in the geotechnical field, continuing to serve clients until the time of his death. He was a published author of several articles in professional magazines, a book on Soil Compaction and recently published several courses for an on-line engineering firm about the preparations for successful construction projects. He also wrote and published an historical fiction novel about the Native Americas wars in the mid-1800's, Courage Beyond Expectations. He was a member of American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and was honored by them as their Engineer of the Year in l993. He was also a member of ASFE, GBA and WSPE as well as their president. He was the driving force in an annual bridge building contest involving area and local high schools, including some in British Columbia, Canada. He flew one local winner in his own Comanche aircraft to the national finals in Chicago where the student won a four-year scholarship to the university of his choice and graduated to become a professional engineer. Truly a man dedicated to furthering the field and helping others in the process.



