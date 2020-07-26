1/1
Frederick Elwin STANNARD
STANNARD, Frederick E. (Age 75) Frederick Elwin Stannard of Spokane, Washington, died July 2nd, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital. Activities he enjoyed are gardening, camping, and spending quality time with his family and their dog Bebe. Born September 6, 1944 in Spokane, WA to Louis O. Stannard and Marjorie F. Moe Stannard. Married to Marian E. Lyle Stannard (1965), they have four children: Shelly Goode (Deer Park, WA), Frederick Stannard II (Sacramento, CA), Kelley Long (Smithville, MO), Gregory Stannard (Lake Tapps, WA), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Frederick was preceded in death by three brothers: Gerald, William, Robert and sister Nancy, and survived by sister Marilyn Strom (Lincoln, ND). Retired member of the US Army (ARNGUS) and is a Bronze Star Award recipient, a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion. Services through the Washington State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA, will be on August 14th at 9:45 am. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if contributions were made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or another Veteran services in honor of our father.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
