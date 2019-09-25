Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Eugene HESS. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

HESSE, Frederick Eugene Frederick Eugene Hesse went to the arms of Jesus on September 22, 2019 at 90 years of age after a major stroke. He was born in St. Joseph MO, on September 8, 1929, to Floyd Frederick Hesse and Elizabeth George Vuurman Hesse. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep High School in 1948. Fred married Jacquelyn Mae George on February 16, 1951. They lived in Honolulu, Hawaii while Fred was in the Navy. Upon his discharge, they made their home in Spokane, Washington and awaited the arrival of their first child, Connie. Two daughters were added over time, Susan and Audrey. After the Navy, Fred got a job with the Packard Bell Company, selling TV's and Stereo's. His next job was with the Brownie Baking Co. of Spokane. He mixed the dough for all their cookie products. The job he had the longest was with the Western Brands Co., a bakery supply house. If you ordered a cake top, cupcake pick or icing supplies, he was the one that packed them. That company was sold to ADM from where he retired from. Fred loved to bake and bestowed his talents upon many friends, neighbors and campers. He decorated cakes for all the family events and those of close friends. He had a gift for large group cooking and loved cooking at camp for various retreats. He was on the board of Cocolalla Lake Bible Camp and was instrumental in helping the current site of the camp get started. He gave of his time, money and kitchen expertise to develop a top-notch facility. Fred became friends with folks in the American Sunday School Union, (ASSU) now called "InFaith". Through this acquaintance, Fred became a part time pastor with them at Mica Community Church in the 1960's. He was there for about three years. After that he did pulpit fill for pastors who were sick or on vacation. He enjoyed this "circuit preacher" kind of activity. He loved to sing gospel tunes with Mom as his accompanist on the piano. Fred is predeceased by his wife, Jackie and survived by his brother Robert, daughters Connie (Bob), Susan (Arnold) and Audrey (Kelly), grandchildren, David, Stuart, Michelle, Stefanie, Tommie and Robbie, great-grandchildren, Owen, Luna and Mason. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Riplinger Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4305 N. DIVISION, SPOKANE, WA. Interment with military honors will follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, Spokane, WA. Reception to follow at Morgan Acres Community Church, Spokane, WA.

