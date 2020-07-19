EMBLER, Frederick J. "Fred" It is with heavy hearts we announced the passing of our beloved Frederick "Fred" Julian Embler. He entered into rest on July 2, 2020. Fred is survived by his loving wife, children, stepchildren, grand- children, great-grandchildren and a very large extended family. Fred became a friend to everyone he met. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In his memory and his love of children please make a donation in lieu of flowers to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
Spokane, 911 West 5th Ave. Spokane, WA 99204.