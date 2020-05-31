DAVIS, Frederick Murray (Age 86) February 3, 1934 - May 21, 2020 Frederick Murray Davis was born in Wapato, WA on February 3rd, 1934 to Viola and Claude Davis. He died of natural causes on May 21st, 2020. He married Dorothy Polda in1953 and they made their home in Libby, MT, but eventually settled in Spokane where they raised their three daughters. He spent his career as an autobody repairman, partnering with his friend and former son-in-law Gary Powell in Fred and Gary's Body Shop, which Gary continues to operate today along with his son and grandson. Fred enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, and many flying hobbies including hang gliders, ultralight airplanes, drones, and building model airplanes. In his later years he mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, which he considered to be his greatest asset. Fred is survived by his wife Dorothy, brother Duane Davis, daughters Christi Follmer, Micki (Mike) Hannon, Diane (Ken) Delanoy, grandchildren Nick (Bonnie) Powell, Jesse (Heather) Delanoy, Dean Powell, Tom (Sharla) Delanoy, one great-grandchild Hunter Powell, numerous nieces and nephews, and "adopted" son Rickey Davis. Preceded in death by his parents, three older brothers, and beloved dog Limpy. He was a hard-working, kind, honest and generous man who was a friend to many, and lived by the motto "be it great or be it small, do it right or not at all". The family would like to thank the staff at Moran Vista and Horizon Hospice for the compassionate care they provided. Per his request no service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store