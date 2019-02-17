STOUT, Frederick Orin (Age 78) Frederick Orin Stout of Richland, WA passed on January 20, 2019, at the age of 78. Fred was the son of Joe Stout and Elsie Rusho of Spokane, WA. Survived by brother Gary, sister Annette, and sons Michael, and Eric Stout. Graduated from West Valley high school Millwood class of 1958 where he lettered in baseball. Joined the US Air Force in 1961, 551st Strategic Missile Squadron, Lincoln Air Force Base Nebraska until the Atlas ICBM was replaced in 1965, he was honorably discharged. He graduated from Perry Technical Institute Yakima, WA where he studied Instrumentation and Industrial Electronics from 1965 to 1967. He then moved to Richland, WA where he worked for Douglas United Nuclear, Inc. through 1971 and fathered his two sons. Retired from Battelle North West after 34 years of service 1972-2006 Industrial Instrument Technician/Facilities and Operations.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Orin STOUT.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019