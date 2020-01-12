Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Robert NOGGLES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOGGLES, Frederick Robert Fred R. Noggles was born February 28, 1938 in Spokane, WA to Tom and Stella Noggles. He passed away December 30, 2019. At an early age, the family moved to Ellensburg and then to Grand Coulee before returning to the Spokane Valley where he then lived most of his life. He attended Spokane area schools and graduated from West Valley High School in 1958. He held various jobs until settling down at the Spokane Steel Foundry where he worked for over 40 years. He met and married Glenndala Ferguson in 1963. They lived in the Spokane Valley for over 40 years before moving North to Waitts Lake. Fred adjusted well to the small community life and got acquainted with folks over coffee and creating small welding projects and repairs. He was a member of the Pasadena Park Nazarene Church for over 50 years. Recently, he had been a member of the Lakeside Nazarene Church of Deer Lake. When asked for words of wisdom, he said, "Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, to mind your own business and to work with your hands." Thanks, Fred, for being a fine example of one who has lead a good, quiet life. He is survived by his wife, Glenndala, at the home, plus two sons Richard Noggles (Sue) of Janesville, CA, and James Noggles (Jody) of Hayden, ID: two granddaughters Breana Noggles of Boise, ID, and Lindsay of Janesville, CA; brother James R. Noggles of Tumwater, WA; sisters Loretta Slemmer (Howard) Liberty Lake, WA; and Judy Dalton, Las Vegas, NV, as well as many nieces and nephews, in-laws and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Valley Food Pantry, P.O. Box 81, Valley, WA 99181.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020

