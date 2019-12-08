Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederika Ann WETTERHUS. View Sign Service Information Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park 5200 W. Wellesley Spokane , WA 99205 (509)-326-3800 Send Flowers Obituary

WETTERHUS, Frederika A. Frederika Ann (MacIntyre) Wetterhus passed away peacefully into the arms of her Saviour Monday, November 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Rockford, Kingston, WA, her son, Timothy Wetterhus, Chandler, AZ, sister-in-law Helen Bruce, Wilbur, WA, step-brother, Earle Wittner, Otis Orchards, WA, and many devoted friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Samuel L. Wetterhus, her youngest child, Robert L. Wetterhus, and her half-brother, Robert M. MacIntyre, Jr. Frederika was blessed with four granddaughters: April Tyson, Los Angeles, CA, Katrina Cope, Gilbert, AZ, Shelayna Skidmore, Spokane, WA, and Hayley Clark, Saratoga Springs, UT. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren. Nephews and nieces include Thomas Scheibner, Tracy, CA, Michael Scott Scheibner, Lincoln, WA, Susan MacIntyre, Waldport, OR, and Joyce (MacIntyre) Russell, Waldport, OR. Frederika Ann MacIntyre was born August 29, 1938 to Robert M. MacIntyre, Sr. and Grace (Robar) MacIntyre at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. After her mother passed away in 1939 as the result of a car accident, Frederika spent the next several years in Spokane and Republic, WA in the care of her aunt and uncle. Her father's duties as a press operator for the AP office during the War necessitated her being placed in the care of others. She would return to Spokane after the close of WWII, and attended grade school. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1956, and would marry Samuel L. Wetterhus on July 28, 1956. After spending two years on the East Coast during Sam's time in the US Army, the couple would return to Spokane, and begin raising a family. Late in 1966, the couple would move to their home in Colbert, WA, where they would live for over 50 years. Frederika worked for Washington Trust Bank in the Escrow Department for several years, and then would transition to a position as Church Secretary for St. Luke Lutheran Church. She would leave that position in the mid-80's, and worked as an Office Manager in the financial services industry until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and St. Luke Lutheran Church in Spokane, and Zion Lutheran Church, Deer Park, for more than 60 years combined. She loved to participate in Bible Study, Sunday Worship Services, and church retreats. Many of her fondest memories centered on retreats to Holden Village and Lutherhaven. She also loved sports, and shuttled her children, and others, to and from football, baseball, basketball and softball practices and games seemingly for decades! Frederika touched the lives of many people in a loving and spiritual way. She was fondly called "Freddie" or "Drika" by those who knew her, and her nurses and attendants always said "She is so sweet!" And that is how she will be remembered by those closest to her. A wonderful person whose life was filled with kindness, generosity and love. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9706 N. Division St., Spokane, WA 99218. Friends and family are invited to share in a Celebration of Frederika's life! Interment will be held at 9 am Monday, January 20, 2020, at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 West Wellesley Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205, in the Sunset Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the Family asks that donations be made in Frederika's memory to the Spokane Humane Society, PO Box 6247, Spokane, WA 99217, or at

