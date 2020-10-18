1/2
G. Bernice BROWN
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, G. Bernice G. Bernice Brown, 91, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Bernice was born in 1928 near Tabor, Alberta, to Earl and Gert Tinsley, and was reared in Spokane. She married Lester Ward Brown in 1947 and raised three children: Allan Brown (Linda), Sherry Lindsey (Gary) and David Brown (Jackie). Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and is survived by her children; siblings Art Tinsley (Sue) and Anne Hansen (Chet); grandchildren Jesse Jones, Kim Redman and Chris Brown (Kelsie); and great-grandchildren Justin Jones, Xavier Jones, and Brealin Brown. Early in their marriage, Les, Bernice and their children moved around the United States, wherever the Boeing Company sent them, finally settling in Spokane. The family spent many lovely summer days at their cabin at Newman Lake, boating and relaxing. Les and Bernice loved RV'ing and traveled the country in their Airstream trailer. Bernice was a snowbird, traveling south to Arizona for 32 winter seasons. She enjoyed cruises, especially going through the Panama Canal. Bernice kept an immaculate house and enjoyed flower gardening and reading newspapers and novels. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her love of family and outgoing spirit.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
5093285620
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved