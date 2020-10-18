BROWN, G. Bernice G. Bernice Brown, 91, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Bernice was born in 1928 near Tabor, Alberta, to Earl and Gert Tinsley, and was reared in Spokane. She married Lester Ward Brown in 1947 and raised three children: Allan Brown (Linda), Sherry Lindsey (Gary) and David Brown (Jackie). Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and is survived by her children; siblings Art Tinsley (Sue) and Anne Hansen (Chet); grandchildren Jesse Jones, Kim Redman and Chris Brown (Kelsie); and great-grandchildren Justin Jones, Xavier Jones, and Brealin Brown. Early in their marriage, Les, Bernice and their children moved around the United States, wherever the Boeing Company sent them, finally settling in Spokane. The family spent many lovely summer days at their cabin at Newman Lake, boating and relaxing. Les and Bernice loved RV'ing and traveled the country in their Airstream trailer. Bernice was a snowbird, traveling south to Arizona for 32 winter seasons. She enjoyed cruises, especially going through the Panama Canal. Bernice kept an immaculate house and enjoyed flower gardening and reading newspapers and novels. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her love of family and outgoing spirit.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store