MILLER, G. Thomas, M.D. "Tom" (Age 80) G. Thomas Miller, M.D. "Tom," age 80, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 28, 2020 at his home. Tom was born December 22, 1939 in Spokane, Washington. He was the devoted husband of Nadine. Together they raised three children, Patrick, Traci, and Jeff, and celebrated 53 years of marriage. Tom was the truest Spokanite. He attended Saint Augustine's Grade School and then enrolled in the all boys Gonzaga High School, graduating in 1957. Tom was an intelligent and goal-driven individual, and as such, he matriculated at Gonzaga University where he graduated in three years with a double major in 1960. He then attended medical school at the University of Washington and graduated in 1964. He completed his otolaryngology surgery residency at the University of Oregon in Portland in 1969, and that is where he met the love of his life, Nadine. He participated in the Berry Plan and served his country as a Major in the U.S. Army Reserves as a staff otolaryngologist at Noble Army Hospital in Fort McClellan, Alabama from 1969 until 1971. In August 1971, he returned home to Spokane and joined Spokane Ear Nose and Throat Clinic where he remained a partner until July 1998. He was fiercely dedicated to his patients and was undeterred when it came to their care. He formed many significant and enduring relationships among the medical community in Spokane. He retired from surgical practice in 1998 and became the first Vice President of Medical Affairs at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. He remained at the post until October 2006 when he formally retired from the field of medicine. He then worked on perfecting his golf game, but despite his efforts, he never became a scratch golfer. His favorite passions in life always included Nadine, his family and his close friends. He preferred to be either sailing, golfing, reading, exploring Priest Lake or enjoying a glass of smooth Scotch. Priest Lake held a special place in Tom's heart. Since birth, he spent most of his summers in Outlet Bay at his parent's cabin. In 1974, Tom purchased his own cabin in Kalispell Bay for his young family to enjoy the summers the way he did as a child. He learned how to sail during medical school, and sailing with his family and friends was one of his favorite hobbies. He loved the game of golf and the avenue it provided for many lasting friendships found on the greens of Manito Golf & Country Club. He was an avid reader and sports fan. He particularly enjoyed reading history books and watching the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks and Gonzaga University men's basketball team. He really loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events as well. Tom was grounded in his Catholic faith his entire life. He lived the principles daily and his belief was a beacon in his family, personal and professional life. He never wavered. This profound influence provided the fabric of his soul that made a man that was first and foremost a husband and father, followed by a physician and a friend who was dependable, intelligent, strong, available and most importantly, loving. Tom will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Gilbert (1986 ) and Edith (2013) Miller. He is survived by his adoring wife Nadine; his children Dr. Patrick Miller (Anna), Dr. Traci Satterfield (Dr. Tom Satterfield) and Jeff Miller (Shawna); and his six grandchildren Natalie, Luke, Griffin, Hudson, Gerard and Paige. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy Roth and Marcia Darrah (Chad); and niece Lisa Roth. Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 9th at 11:00am at St. Peters Catholic Church, 3520 E 18th Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following organizations in memory of Tom Miller: Gonzaga Preparatory School The Union Gospel Mission 1224 East Euclid Avenue 1224 E Trent Avenue Spokane, WA 99207 Spokane,WA 99202



