1/1
Gabriel Z. HERNANDEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERNANDEZ, Gabriel Gabriel Zachary Hernandez, age 24, walked into the loving arms of Jesus on November 10, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1995, in Spokane, WA - the first born to J.J. and Kelli Hernandez. He was raised and attended school in Spokane. He was currently living and working in Vancouver. Gabe was a person who meant so much to so many. He was a light in all of their lives. He was quick to show love or to share a laugh with anyone he met. His time on earth was short, but not without purpose. Each of us will cherish the memories and time that we were privileged enough to spend with Gabe. Gabe is survived by his parents, J.J. and Kelli and his siblings Olivia, Joel, and Julia of Liberty Lake; his maternal grandparents Chuck and Ilene Fisher of Hermiston, paternal grandparents Aurelio and Nora Hernandez of Grandview. He is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins as well as close friends in Vancouver and Spokane. Memorial services will be communicated at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved