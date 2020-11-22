HERNANDEZ, Gabriel Gabriel Zachary Hernandez, age 24, walked into the loving arms of Jesus on November 10, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1995, in Spokane, WA - the first born to J.J. and Kelli Hernandez. He was raised and attended school in Spokane. He was currently living and working in Vancouver. Gabe was a person who meant so much to so many. He was a light in all of their lives. He was quick to show love or to share a laugh with anyone he met. His time on earth was short, but not without purpose. Each of us will cherish the memories and time that we were privileged enough to spend with Gabe. Gabe is survived by his parents, J.J. and Kelli and his siblings Olivia, Joel, and Julia of Liberty Lake; his maternal grandparents Chuck and Ilene Fisher of Hermiston, paternal grandparents Aurelio and Nora Hernandez of Grandview. He is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins as well as close friends in Vancouver and Spokane. Memorial services will be communicated at a later date.



