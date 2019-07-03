Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Services
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Gail Giane RUNDGREN


1947 - 2019
RUNDGREN, Gail Diane Gail Diane Rundgren, born Tuesday the 1st of July 1947 finally succumbed to her long battle with cancer Friday the 28th of June 2019 at the age 71 in Spokane, WA. Gail is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 52 years, Russell Rundgren and her brother Jim Fulks. Gail and Russ are survived by three children that reside in the Spokane area and eight grandchildren. She was a wife, mother, and grandmother, and was loved by everyone she knew. She will be missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held for Gail on Monday the 8th of July at 10:00 A.M. at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, located at 5100 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA 99205. A gathering to follow the service for family and friends.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 3, 2019
