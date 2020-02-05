Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail (Owen) SATTLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SATTLER, Gail (Owen) (Age 68) Gail Sattler (Owen), 68, of Spokane passed away peacefully and surrounded by her children on January 21, 2020, after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Gail was born in Spokane, WA, on October 21, 1951, to Raymond Owen and Carolyn Talbott-Owen. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1970. She married the late Thomas Sattler, the love of her life, right after graduation. Their family was always Gails passion and priority. They meant the world to her and brought her so much joy. She spent her life dedicated to raising their children and taking care of her family. She was always the rock of the family to all of us. She was truly an amazing woman who lived her life with such grace and kindness and she will be so deeply missed by all. She is survived by her mother Carolyn Owen-Grant, brother Jim Owen (Mary), her son Mike Sattler (Kim), daughter Amy Sattler and her beautiful granddaughter Peyton Sattler. She is preceded in death by her father Raymond Owen, brother Roy Owen and her beloved husband Thomas Sattler. A private celebration of life will be held.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 5, 2020

