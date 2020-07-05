PALMER, Gale Arlen (Age 87) April 10, 1933 - June 8, 2020 Gale Arlen Palmer passed away on June 10th, 2020 in the East Adams Rural Hospital in Ritzville, Washington. Gale was born April 10, 1933 in Eugene, Oregon to Oren K. Palmer and Blanch Wynne Palmer. Oren Palmer was a WSC graduate and served Eastern Washington as a school teacher, coach and administrator. Blanch, who preferred going by Winnie, was a Registered Nurse, working for doctors and in local hospitals. The family lived in Hunter, Marcus, Ione, Creston and Sprague, WA. Two sisters joined the family; Marilyn in 1941 and Patricia in 1942. Gale graduated from Sprague high school in 1951 and attended WSC before serving in the Army. His military service overseas in Japan was with a psychological unit, printing and dispersing leaflets. Gale married Margaret Duvall in 1953 after her graduation from high school. Gale left the Army in 1955 and attended Eastern Washington College of Education and graduated in 1959. He began his teaching career at Odessa in the fall of that year. Gale and Margaret had three sons, William (1956), Jeffrey (1958 and Robert (1960). Margaret, Jeffrey and Robert were lost in a tragic carnival explosion in Odessa in 1962. Gale moved to Spokane and began teaching there in the Junior high schools. He retired from teaching in 1988. He married Mary Sanderson and they moved to a ranch near Sprague in 1990. They raised beef cattle until Mary passed away in January of 2000. Gale is preceded in death by his father, mother and sister Patricia, his first wife Margaret and two sons, Jeffrey and Robert and his late wife Mary. He is survived by his son William and sister Marilyn. He also has two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Gale enjoyed shooting and hunting and was involved in many outdoor activities. He loved boating and was very active in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He retired after 20 + years from the Auxiliary. Gale was a life member of the NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and several other hunting and outdoor organizations. He was a lifelong member of the Northwest Wildlife Council in Spokane and taught Hunter Safety Education for over 50 years. He was recently presented with a plaque in honor of that amazing achievement. He is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Spokane Chapter #1 and a member of the SAR state of Washington "Color Guard." Gale valued his many friends and had a special place in his heart for dogs and wildlife. Memorial gifts can be made to the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice
.