NOKES, Galen Leroy (Age 89) May 15, 1931 - November 3, 2020 Galen, left to be with Our Lord and Savior November 3rd 2020. He was a life long resident of Spokane, Deer Park/Colbert/Springdale area. He graduated Mead HS in 1950. He was quite the Football Player! During HS he worked for the Forestry service and Wandermere Golf Course. After HS he enlisted in the US Air Force '51-'54 he left as a Staff Sgt. with Honors. Galen, was very handsome and very smart. He was funny and always known for "What do you know" when he saw you. He loved his bird dog Mack a black Springer Spaniel. He was a great outdoors man and had many great adventures hunting with family and friends. He loved his farm and raising Hereford cattle. Patrick the bull was even known to breed with Nitro the buffalo one year for beefalo. He was an amazing father/stepfather and grandfather and great and great-great-grandpa. He is preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Dorothy Nokes, brother Delmer Nokes, first wife Patricia (Northcutt) Nokes and second wife Donna (Davidson) Nokes; daughter Margie K. Brown and sons Peter and Paul Northcutt; granddaughter Kelli S. Brown and great-great-grandson Jackson Peter Ward. He is survived by so many friends, and family; brother Gene Nokes and family, son-in-law Russ Brown, daughter-in-law Pam Northcutt, Gayle Northcutt, grandchildren Traci Brown-Bisson and family; PK Northcutt and family; Katie Northcutt and family; Corri Hauck and family; Rebecca Uhle and family. Special Thanks to stepson, Rick. No services will be held per request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
.