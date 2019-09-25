Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Galen (Reagan" "Peeps" RHOADES. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

RHOADES, Galen "Peeps" (Reagan) Galen "Peeps" (Reagan) Rhoades (77) passed away early on September 21, 2019 and is now at peace in heaven. She was born on June 13, 1942 in Seattle, WA to loving parents Bob and Nedra (Galbreath) Reagan. She grew up on a ranch in Cut Bank, Montana, and attended school in Cut Bank and later Kinman Business University. She was a member of the LDS church and an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe of Montana. Galen met Donald "Dusty" Rhoades in Spokane, and they were married shortly thereafter on December 30, 1960. They enjoyed a happy marriage of nearly 59 years, which included the birth of four children: Shawn, Rickey, Michael, and Tammy. Peeps and Dusty lived in various places throughout Washington and Montana, eventually settling in the community of Spangle. Peeps raised four children and worked over twenty years preparing taxes, which she enjoyed. She was involved in the Spangle area and the Cheney American Legion Auxiliary, and was proud of her veteran father, husband, sons, and grandson. Those close to her knew her affectionately as Peeps, Mom, or Grandma. She was a beautiful woman, full of grace and class, and abundant with her love and generosity. Peeps was an amazingly talented cook and was applauded for her many signature dishes. She made sure nobody ever left an event hungry. A master of details, she would always remember the favorites of those in her life, leaving her loved ones feeling special and remembered. She was fond of playing cribbage, poker, and Blew It!. She loved horse racing and football. Peeps had the best laugh that transformed her face with joy. Her hugs - combined with lipstick kisses on the cheek left all in her life feeling deeply loved. She loved her children, and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the strong, loving, stubborn matriarch of the family, and will be abundantly missed. Galen was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law and friend, Josephine Dickinson, and spoiled cat, Angel. She leaves a loving legacy with her family: husband Donald Rhoades; siblings Rick Reagan and Rosemary Reagan; children Shawn Slater, Ricky Rhoades (Margie), Michael Rhoades, and Tammy Hinson (Joseph); grandchildren Jessica (Hinson) Spracklen (John), Joseph Hinson (Chrisann), Megan Rhoades, Tyler Rhoades, Walter Slater III, Rosalyn Slater, Olivia Slater, and Vivien Rhoades; great-grandchildren Johnny Spracklen, Joseph Hinson, and Emilia Hinson; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28th at 10:am at Cheney Funeral Chapel,1632 W 1st St Cheney, WA 99004, followed by a graveside service at Spangle Cemetery. After the burial, there will be a Memorial Reception at the Spangle Service Club,165 N Main St Spangle, WA 99031. Food will be served at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Cheney American Legion Post 72 in memory of Galen "Peeps" Rhoades. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cheney, WA. Online guestbook at

