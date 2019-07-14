Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garry Carl LYSON. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

LYSON, Garry Carl Garry Carl Lyson, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2019 at age 61 in his Spokane home with his wife Julie at his side. Garry was born to Leonard Marlin Lyson and Lena Mae (Pickens) in Spokane, WA May 7, 1958. Garry lived most of his life in Spokane Valley and worked at Kaiser Aluminum as a fireman/pourer on the pot line. On August 21, 1993 Garry wed Julie Lynn Macki and they were happily married just shy of 26 years. Garry is survived by his wife Julie; son Mickey (Beth) Lyson and his son Cooper; daughter Carlee (Bret) Crockett and her daughter, Jayne and son Daniel. Garry was the youngest of three children and is survived by Keith (Linda) Lyson and their children Leah (and Jason Horlacher) and Kyle Lyson, and Karen Pirello (Wally) and her kids Shanna, Brian and Craig. Garry is remembered as a quiet man with a consistently gentle demeanor who was a homebody and loved his kids, grandkids, and kitties. He always loved his 'oldies' music, motorcycles, and old TV shows to include westerns. He will be greatly missed by all who love him. Viewing will be located at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00am to 4:30pm. The family will be honoring his life on July 20, 2019 in an intimate family service.

