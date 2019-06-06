Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garry L. HENDRICKX. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENDRICKX, Garry L. (Age 82) Passed away on June 3, 2019 at his home in Plummer, Idaho. Garry was born on October 6, 1936 at DeSmet, Idaho to Joseph B. and Alfreda (Swan) Hendrickx. Garry attended schools in Seattle, DeSmet, and Plummer, Idaho. In February of 1954, Garry enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for the next four years. Garry spent two years in Japan following the Korean War. He was discharged in October of 1957 as an Airman 2nd Class. Following his military service, Garry worked as a boiler maker and welder in the construction industry. He was a 38 year member of Local 242 of the Boiler Makers Union in Spokane. He has been a resident of Plummer, ID since 1968. Garry was a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a member of the Plummer American Legion, and a member of the Warriors Society at DeSmet. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid golfer. Garry played on the local town softball team in his earlier years. Survivors include his children, Michael Hendrickx of Plummer, ID, Trina Hendrickx of Worley, ID, Prudy Marchand of Worley, ID, Roberta Hendrickx of Coeur d'Alene, ID, and Angelita Ashby of Plummer, ID; two sisters, Gloria Rios of Plummer, ID and Carmelita Schneider of Post Falls, ID, and 19 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Francis Hendrickx, and daughters Alberta Hendrickx, and Zetta Matt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at DeSmet, ID. Rosary will be Thursday evening at 7:00 P.M. on June 6, 2019 at Evan Abraham Tribal Longhouse at DeSmet with Father Peter Byrne, S.J. officiating at the services. Burial will be at the DeSmet Mission Cemetery. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, WA is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at

