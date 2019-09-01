MORTIMER, Garth Dylan (Age 49) Born on October 27, 1969 in Oakland, CA. Garth passed away on August 26, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He and his wife are the owners of Mortimer and Sons Construction for the past four years in Spokane. Garth rode with the Fallen Saints MC and loved helping his community. He loved riding his bike with his brothers and sisters. Garth loved camping, fishing, boating and snowboarding with his family. Most of the year you would find him outdoors and enjoying life. Garth is survived by his wife, Tonya Mortimer; his children, Cameron, Kylan, Kaylee, Tommy, Nathan, and Patience. He is also survived by three sisters, Naja, Jayne and Sierra. Services for Garth will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 6:19 p.m. at Family of Faith Church, 1504 W. Grace Ave., Spokane, WA 99205. Online guestbook available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019