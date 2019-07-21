Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Albert ZODROW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZODROW, Gary Albert October 30, 1951 - July 3, 2019 Gary Zodrow, 67, of Kentfield, California, died peacefully on July 3, 2019, after a decade's long battle fighting Myelofibrosis. His wife and daughter were by his side. Gary was born on October 30, 1951, in Spokane, Washington, the fourth child of Agnes and George Zodrow. He attended St. John Vianney elementary school, which his father helped to found. After graduating from University High School in 1969, he attended Eastern Washington State College. Gary earned a Master's in Business from St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA. Throughout his life, Gary continued to have dear friends from these early years. Gary's career was in the hospitality business starting out as a Sales Manager for the Space Needle in Seattle. He was an exuberant sales person and loved representing such an iconic property. He learned how to work with larger tour groups and visiting dignitaries alike. Gary met his wife, Louise Miller, during these Seattle years when she was earning a Master's degree at the University of WA. They met at a gas station under the Space Needle. They opened their car doors and it was love at first sight. After 12 years of friendship, they married in Last Chance, Idaho, on September 28,1985. Gary moved on to exciting business years at Laventhol and Horwath in San Francisco. He then worked in hotel development with numerous hotel groups and ended his career with La Quinta as Vice President of Development. During all of these years, Gary gathered friends amongst colleagues; many became lifelong friends. Gary made significant contributions in San Francisco working with Art Agnos, the Mayor of SF. He served on numerous committees dealing with homeless services, teenage prostitution, and other issues affecting the Polk Street District Association. He gave tirelessly to St. Anselm Church in Ross, serving on the fundraising committee to build a beautiful reception/office building, making food for the homeless and cooking burgers and hot dogs at fundraiser events. Our daughter, Victoria Elizabeth Zodrow, was born on April 14, 1993. The day she was born, Gary was able to check off this last item on his bucket list. He lived another 26 joyous years after her birth, which he considered his bonus years. Gary's love for our daughter completed his circle of life. Our family spent over 35 years enjoying the Miller Idaho family cabin outside of Yellowstone. Gary fished, hiked, rode horses through bear and moose country, and never tired of looking at geysers, hot springs and bison herds. Gary was a cultured man. He enjoyed the ballet with Rudolf Nureyev, opera with Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo, taking Victoria to rock concerts, jazz houses and Comic Con. He loved traveling the world with business and family, visiting museums, great and small, and eating at exquisite restaurants. He sang in the men's choir for the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Gary was a total sports enthusiast. He participated in an Ad League soft ball team, made annual trips to play golf with his White Fish group, and Thursday golf days with the Italian League. He enjoyed scuba diving with his brother and skied all over the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest. He was a member of the "Bush Whackers Brothers" fly fishing group of two, who fished throughout Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. His bush whacker brother described Gary as "the champagne opening up the room, whether actually inside or on the course or standing in the river. Being in his presence was always joyful and one cannot say that about many people". Gary is survived by his wife, Louise Miller; and daughter, Victoria Zodrow; his siblings; Julie Seipp, Nancy Cressey, John Zodrow (Jan), and Kathy Smithson (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary cherished all of his family and actively participated in their lives through play, guiding career paths, and how to enjoy a good meal. He personified what it means to be a true friend, loving father, civic leader and a family Patriarch. He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Bob Cressey and Joe Seipp. Gary engaged life in every aspect. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 am, St. Anselm Church, 97 Shady Lane, Ross, CA. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the National Alliance of Mental Illness/Marin,

