AZEVEDO, Gary and Marilyn Gary L. Azevedo passed away July 23, 2019, followed that day by his beloved wife of 57 years, Marilyn Jane Azevedo (Morgan). Marilyn made peace with Christ and her family before passing 11 hours later to be with her husband. "Together Forever". Gary was born August 12, 1935 in Tulare, CA and Marilyn was born March 29, 1935 in Spokane, WA. They met while Gary was stationed at Fairchild AFB and Marilyn was a young, aspiring Art Teacher. Gary went on to be a teacher for over 30 years. Most of their time spent being parents and enjoying their passion working together in their most beautiful yard. They are survived by their three children and spouses, Robert (Cynthia), Jane (Devonna) and Joan (Leonard); three grandchildren, Josh, Tysen (Emily) and Aaron, and one great-grandchild, Audrey. Gary is also survived by sisters Janice Azevedo-Kinsey and Roberta Hamby. Marilyn and Gary cherished everyone that entered their lives and crossed the threshold of their hearts. Friends were treated like family. Gary the "rock" and Marilyn the "heart and soul" will be dearly missed. Graveside Memorial Service September 21st, 2019 at 1pm Spokane Cheney Memorial Gardens.

