CONGDON, Gary Charles (Age 80) Gary Charles Congdon, age 80, passed away peacefully in Spokane on October 16, 2019 with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Gary was born April 13, 1939 in Tacoma, WA to Charles (Chuck) and Phyllis Congdon. His childhood home was on the shores of American Lake where his love for being on the water began. His waterskiing skills were a sight to behold, especially when he'd pop up on one ski even in his 60s. His prowess was on display during lake time and camping trips with friends and family. His father was a PGA professional and Gary quickly fell in love with the game. He enjoyed playing golf and caddying for his dad, but it was more than a game to himit was a way of life and a part of him and his family from the very beginning. He played on the high school golf team at Clover Park High School in Lakewood, and the University of Washington team, where Gary was also a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. As a member of the Tacoma Country and Golf Club, he was also a Club Champion. He continued golfing in Spokane, and was a member at several local golf clubs, playing in tournaments around the Pacific Northwest. In addition to his enthusiasm for skiing and golf, Gary was also committed to his country and served in the Army National Guard. After graduating from U of W he was employed as an accountant in Tacoma and Southern California, and then as a CPA in Spokane. He retired from Aztech Electric where he was the controller for many years. He married Robin in 1967 and they spent their early years in Southern California. When they moved to Spokane, they bought a historic farm where they raised show horses. He cherished time with his family and took pride in supporting his daughters at horse shows and school activities. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids giving them golf lessons or cheering them on from the sidelines across the state. He was a past president and 35-year member of the Spokane Central Lions Club. He treasured the many friendships he gained through the club and enjoyed volunteering in the community. He loved spending time outdoors backpacking, cycling, skiing and running. He was a wonderful husband, son, brother, uncle, and father and much-loved grandfather. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Charles (Chuck) and Phyllis Congdon. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Robin; his two daughters, Michelle (Blane) Hezel of Langley and Julie (Steve) Taube of Hobart; sister Roberta (Doug) Campbell of Edmonds, nieces Leslie (Ian) Tubbs and Barbara Frank; sister Marcia (Jim) Eaton of Olympia; and three grandchildren Caleb Taube, Mikayla and Karyna Hezel. He is also survived by sister-in-law Lynda (Mike) Leffel of Davenport, nephew Jim (Diane) Leffel, and nieces Lisa (David) Oberg and Amy (Chris) Jenness and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Spokane. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Spokane Central Lions Club, 1212 N. Howard St., Spokane, WA 99201 or .

