Gary Dale McDONALD
McDONALD, Gary Dale (Age 81) Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather stepped into Heaven from Hospice House of Spokane on June 3, 2020. He was born November 27, 1938 to Floyd and Ruth McDonald. He had six siblings, Lois, Floyd, Evelyn, Richard, Marilyn, and Roger. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra (Minkler) McDonald. They had two children Shelley McDonald and Warren McDonald (Jenny). Gary was a transport driver for years, then started building houses until he retired. He was a hard worker and could do about anything. His hobby was playing golf with many friends. Gary and Sandy owned several waterfront properties and had a winter home in Lake Havasu City, AZ, for 17 years. They had a wonderful, blessed life. He loved the Lord and will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be later due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Berean Bible Church.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
