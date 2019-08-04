|
MYERS, Gary Dale (Age 77) Cowboy rides away, Gary Dale Myers passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan in Spokane Valley, he was 77. Gary was born August 28, 1941 in Chewelah, Washington. He was born to William LV and Lena Myers, and spent his early years on their ranch in Chewelah. The Myers family moved to the Spokane Valley during his jr high years, and Gary attended Central Valley High School, graduating in 1960. He met his beautiful wife, Lana (Smith) Myers, and they married in 1963. Gary was a Jack of all trades, he was a bootmaker for over 30 years, and owned Nick's Custom Boots. He retired from Peirone Produce, as a truck driver, in 2005, where he made many dear friends. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and true cowboy, who loved to hunt and fish. He was either riding his horses, snowmobiles or his ATV. Gary was a character, always had a joke or story to tell. He loved to laugh, he was in his element when surrounded by friends and family. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July, no one was safe from his firecracker antics. Gary and Lana raised their two kids in Liberty Lake, WA, where Gary built their home by hand in 1974. He had many furry best friends in his lifetime, in his later years, he loved his grand puppy Carlos. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Ralph, Roy, Kenny; sisters: Bernita, and Norma. Gary is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lana Myers; children: Jeff (Peggy) Myers, and Kari (Scott) Ward; grandchildren Cody Myers, Josh (Brittany) Myers and Bekah Sloan, and four great-grandchildren; as well as brother Ed (Judy) Myers. A memorial service will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane on Wednesday, August 7th at 3 pm. Followed by a reception at Good Samaritan Community Center, 17121 E. 8th Avenue, Spokane Valley at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Samaritan. The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Good Samaritan. To share memories or condolences, please visit his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019